State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of MSCI worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.78.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,276,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $426.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.14. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $437.35.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

