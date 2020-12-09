State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.18% of Citizens Financial Group worth $19,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,315,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,480,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

