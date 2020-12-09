State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.92.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.51 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

