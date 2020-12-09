State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,234 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,782,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,965,000 after buying an additional 3,921,396 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,863,000. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

MO stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.