State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,515,000 after buying an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

