State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 122,547 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,547 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

