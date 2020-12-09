State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 133,094 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,094 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of The Kroger worth $13,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in The Kroger by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The Kroger by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Kroger by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,385,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.92.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

