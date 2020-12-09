State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 319,246 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 487.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,246 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.28% of Perrigo worth $17,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Perrigo by 75.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Perrigo by 128.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.91 per share, with a total value of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,343.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Perrigo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.