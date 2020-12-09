State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 48,111 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hologic were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,642,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,647,000 after buying an additional 378,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,260,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Hologic by 57.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,567,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after buying an additional 573,858 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

