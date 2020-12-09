State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 5,738 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

