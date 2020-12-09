State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $248.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.51, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 13,494 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $3,035,205.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,022 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,158.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,281,027 shares of company stock worth $557,399,722. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Argus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

