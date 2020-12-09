State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 259.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,530 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.21% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $14,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of COG opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.