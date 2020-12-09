State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,216.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $8,631,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Bank of America raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

