State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 359.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,417 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,746 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $19,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

