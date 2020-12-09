State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1,229.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,362 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.27% of PVH worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PVH by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,295,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of PVH opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David F. Kozel sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $168,872.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico sold 378,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $34,253,932.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,804 shares of company stock valued at $38,004,644 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

