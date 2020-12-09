State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 34,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock opened at $280.85 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1,755.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day moving average of $302.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

