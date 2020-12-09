State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.29% of Kilroy Realty worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.62.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

