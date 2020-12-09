State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 120,657 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,657 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 43,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,324,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,803,000 after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.43 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

