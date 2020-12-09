State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,496 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,689,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $497.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $544.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $587.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.52.

In related news, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,977,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,986 shares of company stock valued at $15,347,647. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

