State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,950 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9,539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,114,829,000 after purchasing an additional 910,485 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $172.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.47.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.31.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

