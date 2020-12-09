State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,622 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $116.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $120.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

