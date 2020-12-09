State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,975 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.