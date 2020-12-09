State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,975 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $85.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.