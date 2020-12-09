State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,849 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Southern were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,392,000 after acquiring an additional 669,801 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 50,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,670,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,430 shares of company stock worth $2,340,240. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Barclays boosted their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

