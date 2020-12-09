State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 40,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.16% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,534 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,840,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,787,000 after purchasing an additional 319,934 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,423,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $102,561,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.69.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

