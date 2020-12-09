State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 417 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $20,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $123.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

