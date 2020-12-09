State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 563 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,429,000 after purchasing an additional 144,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $133.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.37.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

