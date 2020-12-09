State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 64,056 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,056 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cummins were worth $14,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Cummins by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $221.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

