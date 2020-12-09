State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 722,877 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,929,593,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $975,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,868,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $826,942,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

Shares of RTX opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

