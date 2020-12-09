State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 771,590 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 771,590 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $1,077,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,077,435.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,006 shares of company stock valued at $33,389,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.89.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.