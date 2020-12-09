State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 88,351 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,351 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.28% of Cousins Properties worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

