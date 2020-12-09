State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,761,000 after acquiring an additional 984,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,592,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $15,913,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

NYSE D opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,737.50, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

