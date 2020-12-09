State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 65.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 412,812 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. TCF National Bank grew its position in CSX by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in CSX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in CSX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 346,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average is $76.94. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

