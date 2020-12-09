State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $174.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day moving average of $148.55. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,465,996.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,230 shares of company stock worth $12,512,988. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.