State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,212 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $12,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.09 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

