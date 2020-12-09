Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
SPNX opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.94. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $6.07.
About Superior Energy Services
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.