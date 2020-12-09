Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Synthesis Energy Systems stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32.

Get Synthesis Energy Systems alerts:

Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc, an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.