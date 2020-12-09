Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Synthesis Energy Systems stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Synthesis Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32.
Synthesis Energy Systems Company Profile
