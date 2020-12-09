Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 402.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Tesla by 330.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 405.0% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 550.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,383,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total value of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,601,502.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,974 shares of company stock worth $69,885,170. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upgraded Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.01.

TSLA opened at $649.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $616.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.40, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $651.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

