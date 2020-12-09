Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Purchased by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 70.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,040,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Textron by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 453,078 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Textron by 5,708.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 34.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,628,000 after buying an additional 410,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. 140166 raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.