The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 134.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,754,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,833,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DZ Bank raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

