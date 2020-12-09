The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $141.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

