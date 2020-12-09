Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 322.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $473.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $187.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $475.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $488.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.12.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

