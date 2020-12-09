Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Thor Industries stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $99.27.

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

