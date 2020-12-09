TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock opened at $163.24 on Friday. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.34 and its 200-day moving average is $148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TopBuild by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.