TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

TGA opened at $0.88 on Friday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransGlobe Energy stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 1.79% of TransGlobe Energy worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

