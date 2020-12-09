Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$28.50 and a twelve month high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

