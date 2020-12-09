Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Twitter worth $22,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 361.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $3,795,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,418 shares of company stock worth $14,112,526 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Twitter stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.