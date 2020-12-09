Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter worth $74,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 237,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPRT opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.33 million, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.76. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPRT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

