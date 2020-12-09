Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.54% of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPY opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Cushing MLP High Income Index ETN has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94.

