Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,186 ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SILJ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.